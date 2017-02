U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford will hold their own local town hall meetings this weekend

Glad to have had the opportunity to answer questions from constituents this morning. #townhall pic.twitter.com/to7Ernmkb7 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 18, 2017

Last weekend, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford fielded questions from a contentious crowd in (and outside of) Mount Pleasant Town Hall. This weekend, they'll talk with constituents again, but they'll be on their own.Scott and Sanford aren't alone in being held to account for the decisions they make in Congress, frustrated crowds of constituents across the country have been demanding the attention of their elected officials as the country sits divided on a flurry of new issues being proposed within the Trump administration.will hold three events tomorrow in North Charleston and Summerville:Northern Tool + Equipment Parking Lot5900 Rivers Ave. ANorth CharlestonCook Out8970 University Blvd.North CharlestonTractor Supply Co. Parking Lot1672 North Main St., Suite 5Summervillewill hold a town hall tomorrow morning at 9AM at Charleston County Council headquarters off Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.that Scott is requesting that no attendees bring signs to the indoor event.Charleston County Council Chambers4045 Bridgeview Dr.North Charleston, SC