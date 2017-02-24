U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford will hold their own local town hall meetings this weekend

Last weekend, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford fielded questions from a contentious crowd in (and outside of) Mount Pleasant Town Hall. This weekend, they'll talk with constituents again, but they'll be on their own.
Scott and Sanford aren't alone in being held to account for the decisions they make in Congress, frustrated crowds of constituents across the country have been demanding the attention
of their elected officials as the country sits divided on a flurry of new issues being proposed within the Trump administration.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford
will hold three events tomorrow
in North Charleston and Summerville:
11AM Saturday
Northern Tool + Equipment Parking Lot
5900 Rivers Ave. A
North Charleston
1PM Saturday
Cook Out
8970 University Blvd.
North Charleston
2:15PM Saturday
Tractor Supply Co. Parking Lot
1672 North Main St., Suite 5
Summerville
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott
will hold a town hall
tomorrow morning at 9AM at Charleston County Council headquarters off Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. Note
that Scott is requesting
that no attendees bring signs to the indoor event.
9am Saturday (Doors open at 8AM)
Charleston County Council Chambers
4045 Bridgeview Dr.
North Charleston, SC