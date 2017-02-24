Friday, February 24, 2017

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford will hold their own local town hall meetings this weekend

Mark Sanford meeting in two heavy equipment stores' parking lots

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 2:42 PM

Last weekend, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford fielded questions from a contentious crowd in (and outside of) Mount Pleasant Town Hall. This weekend, they'll talk with constituents again, but they'll be on their own.

Scott and Sanford aren't alone in being held to account for the decisions they make in Congress, frustrated crowds of constituents across the country have been demanding the attention of their elected officials as the country sits divided on a flurry of new issues being proposed within the Trump administration.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford will hold three events tomorrow in North Charleston and Summerville:

11AM Saturday
Northern Tool + Equipment Parking Lot
5900 Rivers Ave. A
North Charleston

1PM Saturday
Cook Out
8970 University Blvd.
North Charleston

2:15PM Saturday
Tractor Supply Co. Parking Lot
1672 North Main St., Suite 5
Summerville

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will hold a town hall tomorrow morning at 9AM at Charleston County Council headquarters off Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. Note that Scott is requesting that no attendees bring signs to the indoor event.

9am Saturday (Doors open at 8AM)
Charleston County Council Chambers
4045 Bridgeview Dr.
North Charleston, SC


