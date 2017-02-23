This week is your final chance to catch regular season college basketball in Charleston

click to enlarge @CofCBasketball

We're nearing the end of February, which means that the college basketball season is also coming to an end. Starting tonight, you have three more chances to catch local college teams in action here in Charleston. Season finales also mean high-stakes conference games before the tournaments, so these CAA and SoCon games mean a lot., College of Charleston takes on University of Delaware at TD Arena downtown., the Cougars close out their season against Drexel. CofC will honor the team's seniors at the season finale.The CofC women's basketball team also closes out their home season this weekend with games against Northeastern on Feb. 24 and Delaware on Feb. 26.Coach Earl Grant's Cougars are working a 21-win season, the first time the team has notched 20 wins since 2012-2013. Currently they're second in the conference with 12 CAA wins, one behind UNCW.The Colonial Athletic Conference will also hold their championship tournament at North Charleston Coliseum on March 3-6.The Citadel has two more regular season games, but only one at home. On Saturday, the Bulldogs travel to play Samford at 7 p.m.On, the Citadel hosts Chattanooga at McAlister Field House downtown.The Bulldogs' haven't had quite as successful a season as their crosstown ex-SoCon rivals, with just 9 wins and 2 in conference. The Southern Conference holds their tournament March 3-6 in Asheville, N.C.Charleston Southern University's home season is over, but they still have road games at Winthrop (tonight) and Longwood (Saturday.)