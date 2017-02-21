The Agenda: Scott tours African-American museum with Trump; REAL ID's price tag; Sharpton rallies in Columbia

The auditing company which delivered the clean bill of health for Berkeley County Schools last month is defending their work a week after the district fired their CFO amid embezzlement allegations. Source: P&C

Six Republicans and zero Democrats have filed to run for the congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who was confirmed last week to head up the Office of Management and Budget. Source: The State

$93 million: The cost for South Carolina to comply with the federal REAL ID law, which the state has skirted for nearly a decade. Source: CRBR

Rev. Al Sharpton was among the speakers at a 150-person S.C. Statehouse protest yesterday for a "Peoples March" on Presidents' Day. Source: P&C

Speaking at rally on the Capitol steps in Columbia, South Carolina against the Immigration ban and the repeal of ACA on President's Day. pic.twitter.com/QzAOkBlx4Y — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 20, 2017

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott toured the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with President Donald Trump today. Source: Twitter

Touring the amazing @NMAAHC with @POTUS this morning. Every time I am here, my appreciation for the museum grows even more! pic.twitter.com/b4ixaCx9Uq — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 21, 2017

The state Chamber of Commerce is pushing a bill that would cut down on paperwork for small businesses that work over a wide area and cut taxes for those businesses. But The State columnist Cindi Scoppe says the proposal could force increased local taxes and put small local businesses at a further disadvantage. Source: P&C, The State

The Supreme court of the United States has denied an appeal from a S.C. death row inmate guilty of killing an off-duty cop in 2004. Source: AP