Monday, February 20, 2017

The Agenda: Graham on "kicking Russia in the a**"; Koch groups poised for gas tax fight

Confederate flag makes Relic Room job harder

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 11:41 AM

A York County lawmaker is proposing a ban on the Confederate flag being shown in any public building in the state except in museums. Source: Rock Hill Herald

The State headline: "Why does the Confederate flag hurt the SC Confederate Relic Room?"

The mother of the teen arrested over apparent Dylann Roof copycat attacks says she was surprised to learn of her son's plotting, saying that she raised a churchgoing boy. Source: WBTW

Groups backed by the Koch brothers are gearing up for another fight against increasing the state gas tax. Source: The State

On Saturday, congressman Mark Sanford and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott hosted some not-so-friendly town hall meeting attendees. Source: P&C

P&C follow-up: "A rare show of civility between left-leaning activists and their conservative congressman"

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on priorities this year at a national security meeting in Germany: "2017 is going to be a year of kicking Russia in the ass in Congress"


