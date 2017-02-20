Proposed renovations for The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium estimated at $9.8 million

Photo courtesy the City of North Charleston

Johnson Hagood Stadium

Plans to demolish the 9,300-seat visitor’s section of The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium will go before the city’s Board of Architectural Review this week.An evaluation of the existing east-side stands found that due to the structure’s age, several areas require replacement. The current estimate to demolish and completely rebuild that portion of the stadium is more than $9.8 million. Other plans that include partially demolishing the east section and refurbishing the remaining area, including seismic upgrades, are estimated to cost just over $5 million.New plans proposed for the stadium include repairs or replacement of the existing bathroom facilities and concession stands on the stadiums east side. According to the application submitted to the city’s BAR, the number of toilets in the stadium is inadequate to accommodate the current seating capacity of the stadium’s east side section and work is needed to bring the structure up to code.The proposed $9.8 million plan for the stadium includes removing the entire east-side stands, press box, and supporting facilities, which would be replaced by an entirely new 3,000-seat section, including 23 wheelchair-accessible spaces, with room to expand in the future. The plan also includes the construction of a new athletic facility to be shared by nearby Burke High School.The request for approval of demolition is set to go before the BAR Feb. 22.