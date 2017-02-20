Applicants for new Meeting Street office building seek final approval

click to enlarge LS3P Associates

A five-story office building could soon receive the final OK from Charleston's Board of Architectural Review

click to enlarge LS3P

An aerial view of the proposed project at the corner of Meeting and Calhoun streets in downtown Charleston

click to enlarge LS3P Associates

The corner of Meeting and Calhoun streets in downtown Charleston could soon be the site of a new office building as applicants seek final approval from the city’s architectural review board.Currently home to a First Citizens banking location, plans for the proposed project just across the street from Marion Square would include ground-floor retail with four floors of office space.The project last went before Charleston Board of Architectural Review in January of 2016. Board members granted the design preliminary approval at the time, but asked for further development of the penthouse and reducing the size of the terrace so that rooftop guardrails would not be visible from the street.Owned by Gramling Brothers and designed by LS3P Associates, plans for the project will go before the Board of Architectural Review for final approval this Wed. Feb. 22.