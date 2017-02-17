The Agenda: Conway man plotted "in the spirit of Dylann Roof"; Mulvaney confirmed; Tourism season is here

click to enlarge Horry County

McDowell

A Conway man was arrested yesterday after expressing interest in acquiring a gun and committing a crime "in the spirit of Dylann Roof." FBI files show that the man, Benjamin T.S. McDowell, admired Roof's mass killing at Emanuel AME Church and posted threats to Jewish and non-white people on Facebook. Source: NYT

AP headline today... Critics: Trump should not ignore domestic terrorist threats

Upon Trump's travel to North Charleston for Boeing's 787-10 rollout, P&C: "Donald Trump's visit to North Charleston is more business than politics"

You heard about the president's dizzying press conference yesterday, now read the transcript. Source: NYT

During the presser, when asked if the president would meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Trump asked April Ryan, a reporter for the American Urban Radio Networks if she knew members of the caucus, if she was "friends" with them. Congressman Jim Clyburn said the comment carried "an element of disrespect" for Ryan, who is black. Source: AP

The Senate narrowly confirmed former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney to run the Office of Management and Budget yesterday, with a lone Republican dissenting vote coming from U.S. Sen. John McCain. Source: P&C

A special election will be held to fill his seat in Congress, and yesterday York Republican state Rep. Ralph Norman said he would resign his seat to run for the office. Source: The State

This weekend's Southeastern Wildlife Exposition marks the unofficial beginning of tourist season in Charleston. Source: Live 5 News