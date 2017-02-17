Protesters gather in North Charleston ahead of Trump's arrival

If President Donald Trump stepped outside off property at Boeing South Carolina today and walked about 1.9 miles down International Boulevard (careful, no sidewalks) to the North Charleston Coliseum, he would be greeted by more than 100 protesters gathered to demonstrate against steps he's taken as president.
#charleston showed in numbers up to #ResistTrump @maddow @IndivisibleTeam @postandcourier #standindivisible #sc pic.twitter.com/S1EemFo0u0— Indivisible CHS (@IndivisibleCHS) February 17, 2017