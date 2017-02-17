Friday, February 17, 2017

Protesters gather in North Charleston ahead of Trump's arrival

A short walk down International Boulevard

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 12:12 PM

If President Donald Trump stepped outside off property at Boeing South Carolina today and walked about 1.9 miles down International Boulevard (careful, no sidewalks) to the North Charleston Coliseum, he would be greeted by more than 100 protesters gathered to demonstrate against steps he's taken as president.

Here's a bit of the scene as it's been documented on social media:


Tags: , , , ,

  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS