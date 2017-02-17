President Trump: Those Boeing airplanes are made in North Charleston

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

We don't want to be that guy, but since we are apparently all now at the mercy of President Donald Trump's Twitter feed, there's something we should probably clear up.Boeing South Carolina is located in North Charleston, South Carolina. Not Charleston, South Carolina. It's one of the largest cities in the state (and getting larger) and it's a nice place to live, work and play.