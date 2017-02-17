Friday, February 17, 2017
President Trump: Those Boeing airplanes are made in North Charleston
Just so we're clear for landing
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:38 AM
We don't want to be that guy, but since we are apparently all now at the mercy of President Donald Trump's Twitter feed, there's something we should probably clear up.
Boeing South Carolina is located in North Charleston, South Carolina. Not Charleston, South Carolina. It's one of the largest cities in the state (and getting larger) and it's a nice place to live, work and play.
