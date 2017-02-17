Of course Donald Trump made a joke about women on stage today at Boeing

For most of his speech today, President Donald Trump stayed on script. Until he didn't.
Flanked by the teleprompters familiar in today's sound bite-hungry media cycle, he started off focused. It was supposed to be a straightforward economic success speech, standing in front of a gleaming new Boeing Dreamliner made a few feet away by some of the folks seated right there in front of him.
Then, as he started praising various Boeing-made aircraft in development like the F-18 Super Hornet and a new version of Air Force One, things went off the rails slightly.
Turning toward Air Force One parked in the distance, a modified Boeing 747, he remarked "That plane, as beautiful as it looks, is 30 years old… Can you believe it?"
You can probably see where this is going.
"What could look so beautiful at 30?"
Yep.
"An airplane."
Of course, Trump's habit of making casual remarks about women as objects of sexual conquest is well documented. Despite his smirk today, Trump told Howard Stern in 2004 that 30 is actually "a perfect age."
(He says 35 is "check-out time" though.) The future president also discussed his daughter's breasts with the shock jock, agreeing that then-23 year old Ivanka was "voluptuous." Trump is also remembered for telling Stern that it's hard for women without large breasts "to be a 10."
And of course there's the Access Hollywood hot mic episode where he was recorded bragging
about unsuccessfully trying "to fuck" a woman, dismissing her later as having "phony tits."