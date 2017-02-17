A look at Boeing's new North Charleston-made 787-10

The president is about to take the stage in North Charleston to help Boeing unveil and rollout its first 787-10 aircraft, so let's take a look at the newest Dreamliner to join the family.
Boeing 787-10 #Dreamliner debuts today! Here's a sneak peek of the first 787-10 being built. https://t.co/5AwmggCMEo #Boeing #avgeek pic.twitter.com/Q92pjWvpEb— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 17, 2017
Early rise: The newest member of the 787 #Dreamliner family, 787-10, quietly sneaks into position for today's event. https://t.co/5AwmggCMEo pic.twitter.com/30dHXlPXAt— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 17, 2017
We’re proud to announce the rollout & debut of the first 787-10 #Dreamliner will be this Friday at #Boeing South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/y0bvU8fYeY— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 14, 2017
Looking forward to debuting the 787-10 #Dreamliner, newest member of the super-efficient 787 family. https://t.co/5AwmggCMEo #Boeing #avgeek pic.twitter.com/hI1iqKhUaS— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 17, 2017