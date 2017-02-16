The Agenda: Sanford and Paul taking lead on Obamacare replacement; Proposal for free tech school in S.C.

click to enlarge Flickr user gageskidmore

Congressman Mark Sanford is working with colleague Ron Paul to craft proposed legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act. Source: P&C

Midlands state Rep. Joe Neal, a champion for the poor and underprivileged in the state, passed away Tuesday night. Source: The State

The Southern Poverty Law Center says it saw an 'unprecedented' amount of hate group activity last year. Source: P&C

In his first sit-down with S.C. Statehouse press yesterday, Gov. Henry McMaster says he supports President Donald Trump "on his ideas and approach" on his immigration and refugee ban, but is not on board with proposals to increase the state gas tax. Source: P&C, The State

I’m confident Mick Mulvaney will provide the Trump Administration with wise advice in all budget-related matters.#OMBnom — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 16, 2017

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved Congressman Mick Mulvaney's nomination to head up the federal Office of Management and Budget. A special election will be held to fill his seat in Congress. Source: NYT

After the first nominee to lead the federal Department of Labor pulled out yesterday over a flurry of concerns from Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former state Labor leader Catherine Templeton's name once again emerged as a candidate. But by this morning, she'd been ruled out. Source: Twitter, Bloomberg, P&C

Nearly 70 percent: The portion of BMW X models the company makes and exports from its Spartanburg facility. Source: GSA Report

S.C. Senate Democrats are working on a proposal that would make technical college free for S.C. residents. Source: The State

Headlines covering yesterday's vote against unionization at Boeing South Carolina:

NYT: "Boeing Workers Reject a Union in South Carolina"

AP: "Boeing workers maintain South's anti-unionization history"

NPR: "Boeing Employees Vote Against Unionizing In South Carolina"

Former Common Cause S.C. leader John Crangle has joined with the S.C. Progressive Network as the group's government relations director. Source The State