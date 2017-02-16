Mother Emanuel pastor to speak during President Trump's Boeing visit

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

President Donald Trump

Boeing South Carolina has released additional details on Friday’s rollout of the new 787-10 Dreamliner.President Donald Trump will headline the list of speakers that includes newly appointed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, top-ranking Boeing officials, Dr. Charles Jackson Sr. of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, and Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.President Trump is scheduled to speak around 12:30 p.m. at Boeing’s North Charleston plant, which is the exclusive manufacturer of the new 787-10 Dreamliner. According to Boeing, the plane will begin flight testing later this year and will be delivered to customers starting in 2018. The company has already received 149 orders for the new model from nine customers throughout the world.