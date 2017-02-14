The Agenda: Scott on the fence over Labor nominee; Trouble for S.C. nuke project?

Flickr user North Charleston

Scott is apparently uncommitted on Dept. of Labor nominee Andrew Puzder

Could Yale University's decision to change the name of Calhoun College pressure schools like Clemson to rename its own Tillman Hall, named for militant white supremacist 'Pitchfork' Ben Tillman? Source: Greenville News

Charleston Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said the "soft bigotry of racism" allowed the district to allow two sets of standards to develop between schools like Lincoln Middle-High and Wando High School and "letting those kids down." Source: P&C

A state House panel is expected to take up a bill that proposes allowing gun permit holders from other states be allowed to legally carry in S.C. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott remains uncommitted on whether he supports Labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, the Carl's Jr. CEO who is under fire for his apparent attitude toward workers and over a 30-year old episode of Oprah Winfrey's talkshow on which his ex-wife discussed domestic violence. She has since recanted the statements she made. A Scott spokesman says the senator's neutral stance as of now is "no real story." Source: AP, St. Louis Today, WaPo

43,000: The number of applicants for some 2,000 jobs available at Volvo Cars' new Berkeley County facility. Source: CRBR

After reporting massive losses, there's some concern over whether Toshiba Corp. company Westinghouse Electric will be able to complete the $14 billion expansion of a Midlands S.C. nuclear power plant, one of the only active nuclear projects in the U.S. Source: P&C