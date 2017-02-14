President Trump set to visit North Charleston Boeing plant on Friday

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Donald Trump spoke with supporters and members of the S.C. African-American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston Sept. 23, 2015.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed rumors Tuesday that President Donald Trump will visit North Charleston later this week. The president is expected to be on hand Friday as Boeing rolls out their new 787-10 plane.The president is set to arrive just two days after Boeing employees cast their votes on a pending decision to unionize under the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.Following the news of Trump’s visit, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued a statement, saying, “I welcome President Trump back to the city of North Charleston. Our city and region take great pride in Boeing South Carolina, and the company has shown an overwhelming commitment to our community. It is an honor for the president of the United States of America to be joining us to celebrate the rollout of the 787-10 Dreamliner, a jet built exclusively in North Charleston by the hard working citizens of the Lowcountry.”Thehas reached out to local law enforcement agencies to determine what, if any, changes or advisories can be expected during the president’s visit. Check back later for more updates.