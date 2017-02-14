Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Indivisible Charleston plans protest during President Trump's visit to the area
Organizers call for a 'Yuge' gathering
by Dustin Waters
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 3:12 PM
Protesters march through downtown Charleston in opposition of the election of President Donald Trump following the 2016 election
In response to President Donald Trump’s recently confirmed
visit to Charleston on Friday, local political organization Indivisible Charleston will follow through with plans to hold a demonstration.
According to the group’s Facebook page
, protesters will gather at a free speech zone near International Boulevard at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The protest will focus on demanding that the president release his tax returns, and those planning to attend are reminded “We are peaceful protesters. We come in peace.”
Organizers hope that they can make this gathering “Yuge” and send a message to President Trump during his visit to North Charleston.
