The Agenda: Yale removing Calhoun name from college; 'Accidental' Medicaid expansion; Wilson to drop death penalty for Roof?

With Dylann Roof already facing a federal death sentence, could state prosecutors be considering dropping their pursuit of the death penalty for the Emanuel AME shooter? Source: The State

Roof is requesting a new trial, claiming that federal prosecutors did not do enough to claim Roof engaged in interstate commerce in prosecuting Roof. Source: AP

Popcorn dot gif: House leadership apparently accidentally passed a resolution endorsing the expansion in Medicaid last week, a key component of the federal Affordable Care Act. Source: The State

As U.N. ambassador to the U.S., ex-S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley holds to keys to access President Donald Trump for many world leaders. Source: NYT

Yale University is removing the name of John C. Calhoun from one of its residential colleges. Yale president Peter Salovey: "John C. Calhoun’s principles, his legacy as an ardent supporter of slavery as a positive good, are at odds with this university." Source: NYT

P&C columnist Brian Hicks takes a look at suspected food stamp fraud being pursued by the state which amounts to 0.023 percent of the total $1.2 billion in federal money given to the state for the SNAP program. Source: P&C

Catherine Templeton, the former leader of the state Department of Labor and employment lawyer, had a Charlie Daniels-themed anti-union op-ed in the P&C on Saturday. Source: P&C