The Agenda: Graham proposing checks on sanction rollback; Charleston students in space

Amid reports that Trump administration officials discussed America's financial sanctions on Russia before taking office, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the senators proposing congressional oversight before the president would be able to roll back the penalties. Source: NYT, The Hill

Singapore Air says it wants 19 more Boeing 787-10s, the Dreamliner variant built in North Charleston. Source: P&C

Students from Palmetto Scholars Academy in North Charleston will speak with an American astronaut on the International Space Station for about 10 minutes today. Source: Live 5

State charter school trustees revoked the charter of a statewide virtual charter school that had 205 students enrolled for poor academic performance. Source: The State

North Charleston City Council has named the members of its new Citizens' Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations. Source: P&C

Charleston is reviewing how it regulates height limits in the historic district, getting away from a foot measurement and instead relying on number-of-stories measurements. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott traveled with Vice President Mike Pence to West Point yesterday on a trip to visit with and recognize African-American cadets at the Army service academy. Scott is the only African-American Republican member of the U.S. Senate. Source: P&C