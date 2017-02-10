CofC hosts civil rights activist Bree Newsome for a talk Feb. 22 at Sottile Theatre

click to enlarge Flickr user photonicdj

Bree Newsome speaks at an NAACP gathering in Charlotte

Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 5:30 a.m. Bree Newsome, a 30-year old Charlotte, NC activist, scaled the 30-foot flagpole in front of the South Carolina statehouse to remove the stars and bars flag 10 days after the Emanuel AME shooting. The iconic picture of Newsome cutting down the flag went viral; a page was even set up to help pay for her bail, and #FreeBree was the top-trending hashtag on Twitter.