CofC hosts civil rights activist Bree Newsome for a talk Feb. 22 at Sottile Theatre

click to enlarge Flickr user photonicdj

Bree Newsome speaks at an NAACP gathering in Charlotte

Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 5:30 a.m. Bree Newsome, a 30-year old Charlotte, NC activist, scaled the 30-foot flagpole in front of the South Carolina statehouse to remove the stars and bars flag 10 days after the Emanuel AME shooting. The iconic picture of Newsome cutting down the flag went viral; a page was even set up to help pay for her bail, and #FreeBree was the top-trending hashtag on Twitter.

In a June 2016 interview with, when asked Intersectional work is difficult. Are you optimistic?, Newsome responded, "I would not have risked my life scaling a flagpole if I didn't think we would win.”To see Newsome in person and learn more about her act of civil disobedience (and what she’s working on now) head to the Sottile Theatre Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.; the event is free and open to the public. See the event poster below.