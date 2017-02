THURSDAY: Rodney Scott's BBQ opens at 11:30 a.m. for real

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

The scene inside Rodney Scott's during its soft opening on Wednesday

If you are one of the seemingly few people who did not line up for the debut of Rodney Scott's BBQ on Grove Street yesterday, you're in luck.Starting today (Thursday) at 11:30a.m. , you'll be able to walk in the door and exchange your money for delicious pit cooked, whole hog barbecue.Through luck of the draw yesterday, intrepidstaff writer Dustin Waters got himself a fried catfish sandwich during Scott's soft opening yesterday. He described it as "nicely breaded and well-seasoned," complete with a nice spread of mayo between two pieces of white bread.Rodney Scott's BBQ sits at 1011 King St. and will normally be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.