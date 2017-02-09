Thursday, February 9, 2017
THURSDAY: Rodney Scott's BBQ opens at 11:30 a.m. for real
Pork Yeah
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 9:45 AM
click to enlarge
-
Dustin Waters
-
The scene inside Rodney Scott's during its soft opening on Wednesday
If you are one of the seemingly few people who did not line up for the debut of Rodney Scott's BBQ on Grove Street yesterday, you're in luck.
Starting today (Thursday) at 11:30a.m.
, you'll be able to walk in the door and exchange your money for delicious pit cooked, whole hog barbecue.
Through luck of the draw yesterday, intrepid City Paper
staff writer Dustin Waters got himself a fried catfish sandwich during Scott's soft opening yesterday. He described it as "nicely breaded and well-seasoned," complete with a nice spread of mayo between two pieces of white bread.
Rodney Scott's BBQ sits at 1011 King St. and will normally be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
