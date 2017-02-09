The Agenda: McMaster calls gas tax bump "absolute last resort"; Sessions confirmed; Berkeley schools CFO fired

Gov. Henry McMaster made it clear Wednesday that he did not support lawmakers' proposal to increase the state gas tax, calling it the option of "absolute last resort." Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott spoke yesterday, calling for decorum in the chamber a day after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used Senate rules to stop Elizabeth Warren from reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King that called Sessions a racist. Sessions would later be confirmed by the Senate to become attorney general. Source: YouTube, The State

A district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the State of South Carolina calling for the federal government to pay $1 million for every day the Department of Energy doesn't fulfill a 2000 agreement to recycle and remove radioactive plutonium at the Savannah River Site near Augusta. The state and the feds have been ordered to enter mediation. Source: P&C

Berkeley County Schools dismissed district CFO Brantley Thomas yesterday after an FBI investigation found criminal financial misconduct on his behalf. Source: Summerville Journal Scene

Darius Rucker stopped by MUSC yesterday to sing for kids at the Children's Hospital and film a segment for CMT's upcoming 'Hometown Heroes.'

The state Senate spent a couple hours yesterday unveiling the portrait of sitting state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the Florence Republican regarded as one of the most powerful and influential in the Senate. Source: P&C