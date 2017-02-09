SK8 Charleston will (finally) open on Sat. March 4

click to enlarge
It seems like we've been waiting for Charleston County Parks and Recreation's SK8 Charleston park since forever and that's probably because, well, we have. City Paper
first wrote about the skate park in 2009
in "Wheels keep rolling downtown."
We wrote about it again in 2010 when the park got $2 million from Parks & Rec
's reserve funds, then in 2013 when concrete still had not been poured
, then in 2014 when we projected that the park could be completed
by April 2016, and in 2015 when soil work
was first underway. Needless to say, we were excited to learn of the park's grand opening, which will finally take place on Sat. March 4 and Sat. March 11.
Located at 1549 Oceanic St., overlooking the Ashley River, the park will be massive. Designed by Team Pain Skate Parks with over 32,500 ft. of terrain for skaters to tear up, facilities include a 200-foot-long snake run (long, shallow bowl running approx. half the length of the park), an 11.5-foot-deep pro bowl, a 7-foot-deep intermediate bowl, and a 315-foot-long street course running throughout the park. Additionally, a large viewing deck overlooking the park, concessions, bathrooms, and even a small skate shop are part of the space.
Starting at 1 p.m. on March 4, skaters can come by for live music from local punk, ska, and indie bands Dragged Under, Colorworld, Black Power Mixtape, Another Man’s Trash, Sex Wax, Voorhees, Dumb Doctors, and McRad. Anergy, Glass Lashes, The Prevalent, The Lungs, Hale Bopp Astronauts, Hearts on Fire. Lewis Turn Out perform on Sat. March 11. Both days will feature giveaways, trick contests, and demos by skating experts. Admission prices of $3 for skaters and $1 for spectators, or an annual pass can be purchased for $40.
The park will be open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 2-10 p.m., and from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All riders will be required to wear a helmet, and Tuesdays are reserved to be BMX-biking days only, with all other days being only for skateboard and in-line skating as a safety precaution.
The goal of the skate park is to create a place for recreational and community use and enjoyment, and in the future can be expected to hold special events, skating competitions, camps, and skating lessons.
