The Agenda: Plans for Bi-Lo site; McMaster asks Trump for $5 billion; Pope will run for Mulvaney seat

The closing of the Meeting Street BiLo left many downtown residents without convenient access to fresh foods and produce

New plans for the site of the downtown Bi-Lo include a grocery store, pharmacy, and more than 400 apartments to be built above the street-level retail. City officials say the proposal does not ensure a grocery will locate there and do not include affordable housing units. Source: P&C

$8.8 million: The cost to maintain the state's 21,000 voting machines. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Republican Rock Hill state Rep. Tommy Pope says he'll run for the seat in Congress vacated by Mick Mulvaney once he is confirmed to head up the federal Office of Management and Budget. Source: Rock Hill Herald

Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for $5 billion to repair state roads and deepen the port of Charleston's shipping channel. Source: AP, The State

With support from both S.C. senators, Betsy DeVos will likely become the next secretary of education from a 50-50 divided Senate, with the tie-breaking vote coming from Vice President Mike Pence. Republican Senators Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have said they'll vote against her. Source: WaPo/AP

Drivers for ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber say demand for the services is evening out in Charleston, with Lyft recently cutting prices and expanding in other areas of the state. Source: P&C

The White House released a list of 78 terrorist attacks "executed or inspired" by the Islamic State that the President Trump says went underreported by the media, including the mass killings in Orlando and San Bernadino. The Emanuel AME shooting, in which a white supremacist from South Carolina killed nine, was not on the list. Source: USA Today