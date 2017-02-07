College of Charleston's T-Rex has a new home

Posted
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 4:36 PM
Until recently, visitors to the College of Charleston campus have been able to find the school's resident T-Rex inside the School of Science and Math. But a few months ago, the little guy went extinct, its welcoming grin vanishing from the building's lobby.
Late last week, in an sequence that could be best described as "human caused climate change," the Cretaceous critter reappeared in the spacious rotunda of the Addlestone Library at the corner of Calhoun and Coming Streets. No longer relegated to entertain students on their way to labs and linear regressions, Bucky, as he's known, was reassembled by a team of geology students and faculty Friday afternoon.
The 37-foot dino was originally found by a man in South Dakota back in 1998, and Bucky is now on loan to the College from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The shape of the 66 million year-old skeleton indicates that Bucky was a young female, and though the collection of bones is one of the most complete ever found, parts of the exhibit are recreated from other bones found at the site.
Bucky will stick around in the Addlestone library for a year. If you get a chance to stop by, head upstairs for a pterodactyl's-eye view.