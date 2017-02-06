The Agenda: Clemson PhD grad back in Upstate; Gentrification woes; State party leaders likely won't run again

click to enlarge Nazanin Zinouri, Facebook

BMW Manufacturing CEO Knudt Flor on talk of border tariffs: "It’s not a reality as of today ... We like to deal with reality and fact." Source: GSA Business

In the P&C this weekend, dueling gentrification stories, one about downtown business owners being squeezed out and another about Neck-area residents working to forestall the effects of development marching up the peninsula. Source: P&C

South Carolina Republican Party leader Matt Moore will not seek another term as the party's statewide leader, and it seems likely that his Dem counterpart Jaime Harrison will do the same. Harrison is also currently running to lead the national party. Source: P&C

AP headline: "S. Carolina's 1st Openly Gay Lawmaker From Deep-Red District"

Greenville researcher Nazanin Zinouri is back in the Upstate a few days after a judge ordered President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban lifted over the weekend. Source: Greenville News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on reaction to Trump's approach to immigration executive orders: "classic example of putting something out there that wasn't ready for prime time."