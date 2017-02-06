Here are the designs for the project that could replace Sgt. Jasper

click to enlarge Antunovich Associates/LS3P

Proposed design for the new Jasper building looking out onto the harbor

The proposed project would include retail space along Barre and Broad streets

Proposed designs for the new Jasper development

With proposed plans for the Sgt. Jasper site set to go before Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review this week, now is a good time to take a look at what developers have planned for the controversial project.Returning for the second of three required rounds of approval from the BAR, designs for the 336,000-square-foot mixed-use complex last went before the board in September. Due to the terms of a legal settlement between the city and Sgt. Jasper developers the Beach Company, the plans were given an initial OK from the BAR. In exchange, the developers will set aside some nearby space for use as a park.Consisting of residential, retail, and office space, the proposed development will stand 12 stories tall at its highest point, reaching around 159 feet. Architect Joe Antunovich told the BAR in September that the series of buildings will include between 208 to 324 residential units, but he expected the room count to be on the lower end of that range.The current site plan for the new Jasper building includes ground-floor retail space facing Barre and Broad streets surrounding a parking garage. In total, the development will include 536 parking spaces.The next BAR meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wed. Feb. 8 inside of the Gaillard Center at 2 George St.