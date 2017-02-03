The Agenda: Slager lawyers want charges dismissed; Council votes to fund I-526; Graham will lead Russian hacking inquiry

click to enlarge Grace Beahm/Post & Courier

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager stands alongside attorneys for the defense and prosecution in a Charleston courtroom on Nov. 3

Attorneys for ex-North Charleston cop Michael Slager, accused of murder in the killing of Walter Scott during a traffic stop two years ago, want the charges dropped as prosecutors prepare to retry the case against their client after a hung jury mistrial last year. Slager's lawyers say the retrial constitutes double jeopardy. Source: P&C

The state Department of Social Services says it needs at least $11 million to hire more case workers and lessen case loads. Source: P&C, The State

A Senate subcommittee led by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will open an investigation into suspected Russian hacking. Source: Politico

Yesterday, a few weeks after Clemson earned its first national championship in a generation, the school's trustees voted to increase its football coaches' compensation, which now totals $5.725 million. The proposal must pass additional readings before it is adopted. Source: The State

Without announcing where the money would come from, Charleston County Council voted yesterday to cover the $300M+ shortfall facing the I-526 project, $150 million of which would be local money. Source: P&C

The woman held captive by an accused serial killer in Spartanburg County will give her first interview since being rescued on 'Dr. Phil' Feb. 13 and 14. Source: Greenville News