Grab a City Paper banner to cheer on CofC's Cougars against Elon

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 11:58 AM

Hey CofC b-ball fans, we've made cheering on your Cougars this Saturday that much easier. Fans can cheer on the Cougs with a nifty banner that reads "Extinguish the Phoenix" (no, not the mythical creature — the Elon men's basketball team).

Grab a banner at TD Arena on Saturday in the student section and hold it high for the Homecoming throw-down.

And don't forget to grab this week's brand new issue, featuring one of the Chuck's hottest new bands, The Artisanals.

