The Agenda: Scott will support DeVos; SC and federal Supreme Court picks; Boeing's visual aids

click to enlarge twitter.com/senatortimscott

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott posted a photo of himself manning the phone lines at his office this week ahead of contentious cabinet confirmation votes.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's phone lines have been overwhelmed with calls the past few weeks urging the senator to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos to lead the federal Department of Education. A Scott spokesman says out-of-state callers have been tying up his phone lines, a statement local concerned citizens disputed Monday as they demonstrated outside Scott's North Charleston office. Source: P&C

In an op-ed today in the The State and Post and Courier, Scott explained his intention to support DeVos, a supporter of school vouchers, at today's confirmation hearing. Scott stressed that his motivation to support the federal cabinet nominee is to return education decisions to state and local governments. Some 40 S.C. school board members say they oppose DeVos. Source: The State, P&C

Bottom line is I’ve supported education reform & #schoolchoice for years.We need strong public schools, and strong options for ALL students. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 31, 2017

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also says he'll support DeVos, but as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he'll also support his colleague Alabama U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as attorney general. Source: Twitter, C-Span

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his pick to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court today. And the S.C. Statehouse will likely choose a candidate to fill the vacancy on the S.C. Supreme Court this week. Source: P&C

Boeing South Carolina has taken to using visual aids in its union busting ahead of a proposed IAM vote, piling up a bunch of kids clothes and diapers that amount to what a Boeing worker would pay in union dues if the shop votes to unionize next month. Source: P&C

P&C editorial board calls the Trump refugee ban "a grave misstep."