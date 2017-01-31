Tuesday, January 31, 2017
New bill aims to ban Confederate flags on public property statewide
Barring the Stars and Bars
by Dustin Waters
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 5:10 PM
click to enlarge
-
Grace Beahm/The Post and Courier via SC News Exchange
-
State Highway Patrol removes the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds on July 10, 2015
A new bill filed Tuesday in the South Carolina House of Representatives aims to keep the flags of the Confederacy furled.
Introduced by state Rep. John King, the new bill
would prohibit the “South Carolina Infantry Battle Flag of the Confederate States of America or any other confederate flag” from "being flown or displayed in or on any public building, whether owned by the state or a political subdivision thereof." The ban includes public school grounds, but does not extend to public buildings that serve as museums. The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Some may remember Rep. King as the democratic state official who introduced a resolution in January
of last year to officially declare that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump “is not welcome in the state of South Carolina.” We all see how well that worked out.
