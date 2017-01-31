City to begin towing vehicles blocking street sweeping in Harleston Village

click to enlarge
The city of Charleston will soon begin cracking down on vehicles parked illegally in the neighborhood of Harleston Village. According to a statement from the city, this decision comes at the request of the Harleston Village Neighborhood Association following months of obstruction to street sweeping services due to people parking illegally.
Street sweeping in Harleston Village — a rectangular section of the city stretching west from King Street between Calhoun and Broad streets — occurs on the first Thursday and Friday of each month between 9-11 a.m. Over the past three months, more than 750 citations have been issued to vehicles illegally parked in the neighborhood during the brief window during which cleaning crews attempt to clear the streets of debris.
Failing to move your car results in a $45 tickets. With the city realizing that citations alone may not be enough to persuade stubborn motorists to make a path for street sweepers, anyone found in violation of the parking rules — which are posted throughout the neighborhood — can expect to have their vehicle towed beginning Feb. 2 and 3.
“We’ve put flyers on residents’ doors, papered parked cars, sent emails to and through the neighborhood association, and more,” said Su Griffin, the city’s manager of Business and Neighborhood Services. “Our hope is that we won’t have to tow a single vehicle.”
Harleston Village is one of six areas on the peninsula that participate in the city’s street sweeping program. If you just happen to have a difficult time keeping track of your calendar, all residents can sign up on the city’s website
to receive email notifications the evening before and the morning on which your neighborhood streets are set to be cleaned.