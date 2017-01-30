The Agenda: Refugee order sparks S.C. rallies; Narcan use way up; DOT wants to sure up rural roads

#Chs refugee vigil happening now in Marion Square. Crowd of 100 or so singing “We Shall Overcome.” #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SAnewQcqqP — Sam Spence (@samwithans) January 30, 2017

In S.C., President Donald Trump's refugee ban put in place late Friday caused a Clemson engineering PhD graduate to be stranded in Dubai after she rushed to leave her family in Iran when she heard about the impending ban. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says his office is working to allow the woman travel back to the U.S. Source: The State, WIS-TV



At the Greenville Spartanburg Airport on Sunday and in Marion Square last night, critics of the Trump executive order made their positions known. Source: Greenville News, CP

In a Facebook post, Congressman Jeff Duncan, the only member of the S.C. delegation to openly support Trump's refugee ban called reaction to the order "hyperbole" and "outright lies."

A new report shows that students displaced by the closure of Lincoln High School last year have struggled since being transferred to Wando High School. Source: P&C

$50 million : The amount the state Department of Transportation is requesting to sure up rural roads. Source: P&C

NYT headline: "As Democrats Take to the Streets, Lawmakers Rush to Keep Up"

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott acknowledges that his office has received a deluge of calls opposing the nomination of Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education, who he introduced during her Senate hearing, but says that many of them come from out-of-state residents. Source: P&C

USC will erect a statue of Richard T. Greener, the school's first African-American professor who taught classics, math, and constitutional history from 1873-1877. Source: The State

The use of Narcan to counteract opioid overdoses in Charleston County went up nearly 60 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year. Source: P&C

P&C editorial on proposals to ban plastic bag bans: "Let locals ban plastic bags"

The State op-ed by the chair of the state Commission on Higher Education on political meddling in higher-ed: "SC colleges need a watchdog, and the watchdog needs support"