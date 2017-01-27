The Agenda: Chs. hotel developer turned away Trump; N. Chs. State of the City; Out-of-state gun permit proposal

click to enlarge Hotel Bennett Facebook

The developer of a controversial apartment complex called The Lively proposed for James Island says the development is at a dead end. Source: P&C

A new privately-developed baseball complex in Mount Pleasant near Hwy 41 will be "like a Disneyland, for baseball." Source: P&C

Local developer Michael Bennett says Donald Trump, Jr. approached him about branding his new hotel with the Trump name, but he reportedly told him, "there’s not enough money in the world to put your name on my family’s hotel." Source: CRBJ, P&C

Former USC Coach Steve Spurrier has put his Columbia mansion up for sale for $1.35 million. Source: The State

The City of North Charleston published its annual video State of the City address yesterday, saying the city's finances remain strong and growing. Source: YouTube, P&C

P&C editorial: "Senate loses a little respect"

NYT op-ed by investor and former Treasury advisor Steve Rattner on Mick Mulvaney: "An Extremist Holding the Purse Strings"

A new state report says that the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice is ill prepared to handle major disruptive incidents like riots. Source: P&C

A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says there's been an uptick in calls to his office over the nomination of voucher supporter Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education. Source: Politico

Debate over a proposal to allow gun owners from other states to legally carry in South Carolina caused some strong words in a state House subcommittee hearing this week. Source: The State