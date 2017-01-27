Nikki Haley's first press conference as Trump administration U.N. ambassador: "We're taking names"
A new U.S. in the U.N.
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 12:58 PM
Just a few days removed from her swearing in as the Trump administration's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley put her international colleagues on notice. Speaking in the familiar, determined tone South Carolinians heard for years as governor, Haley fell in line with the Trump administration's hard-lined approach to public policy.
"There is a new U.S. U.N.," she said in her brief comments before the press this morning at the United Nations in Manhattan. Haley vowed to show the strength of the U.S. and "have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well."
Declaring this "a time of strength," Haley added that the U.S. is "taking names" for allies that don't support America's position in the international body.
Appearing on The View this week, Haley's predecessor, Samantha Power, said that members of the United Nations are anxious to see how the Trump administration's priorities develop. Power warned that if those priorities fundamentally shift, Haley can only be so effective.