The Agenda: Graham calls out Onion 'scoop'; Clyburn says Trump voter fraud talk is about voter restrictions

Outspoken U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was 🔥 🔥 yesterday, retweeting an Onion story saying he was being hunted by the Trump administration. Source: The Onion

Mainstream media misses scoop of the year - @TheOnion nails it. I won’t go down w/out a fight. Seeking Asylum in Ecuador. #alternativefacts https://t.co/k8ND74GB3W — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2017

Charleston Congressman Jim Clyburn on Trump's crackdown on voter fraud (Reuters): "Republicans have used claims of widespread voter fraud to discriminate and restrict access to the ballot box for years"

A USC economist says America's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact that was essentially already dead during the Obama administration, could hurt South Carolina. Source: CRBR

On the day Nikki Haley was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the U.S. role in the international body. Source: NYT

State Sen. Hugh Leatherman managed to hold on to his leadership post yesterday by temporarily resigning as Senate president pro tempore only to be re-elected to the post after the vacant lieutenant govenror's post was filled. Some within his own party said he was sidestepping his constitutional duties. Source: AP

According to a report that cross-references FBI crime data, CDC reports, Gallup demographic data, and more, South Carolina is one of the 'most dangerous' states for online dating. Source: P&C

Local gun crime activist group Gun Sense SC has rebranded itself as Arm in Arm. Source: P&C

Republican state Rep. Eric Bedingfield doesn't want to allow local municipalities from banning plastic bags because he says gun bans could be next. Source: P&C

Nearly 900 people have signed an online petition to demand that Gov. Henry McMaster resign his membership at Forest Lake Club in Columbia, which apparently has no black members. Source: P&C, Change.org

McClatchy headline re: U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, Trump's pick to head the OMB: "Budget deficit hawk by day, racking up debt like most Americans at night"