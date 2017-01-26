Sign up to receive the City Paper's new and improved email newsletters
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 3:27 PM
click to enlarge
If you haven't already noticed, we've done some tweaking to our email newsletters over the past few weeks that we wanted to share with you.
Lots of things in the fake news industry have changed in the past few years, but email newsletters remain especially popular and have recently experienced a bit of a resurgence. We know you get a lot of email. And to bring you better email newsletters, we've decided to switch things up a bit.
We have all-new versions of our popular Daily Headlines, Weekly Issue, Daily Deals, and Weekly Cuisine newsletters just like you already receive. They'll all have bigger pictures and headlines that look great on all your screens and our Weekly Newsletter is now a full recap of the week's issue, rather than just events. (Here's a sample of the daily and weekly emails.)
If you have never signed up for a CharlestonCityPaper.com account or can't because you're not on Facebook, you'll be glad to know that you no longer have to have a City Paper account to receive our newsletters. (And we hope to add more log-in options very soon.)
We hope you enjoy our updated newsletters. Stay tuned for more new things to come in 2017!