New online map lets you check out every DOT project in South Carolina

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot
-
SCDOT's new online projects viewer
It’s no secret that South Carolina’s roads could use a little work. In fact, the state General Assembly’s Legislative Audit Council released a report in April of last year stating, “South Carolina’s roads deteriorated significantly from 2008 through 2014 ... Poor road conditions result in higher costs to drivers in the form of increased auto repair and maintenance costs.”
In council’s audit of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, it was discovered that the percentage of primary roads rated in poor condition increased by 23 percent over those six years and the number of secondary roads in that category rose by 15 percent. When managing the more than 41,000 miles of roads and over 8,400 bridges throughout the state, the SCDOT was said to “not re-evaluate its project priority lists to determine if more pressing needs exist or if the rank for previously ranked projects is still valid or needs re-ranking. The prioritization process is not transparent to the public, department personnel, the commission, and other stakeholders.”
So if you’re wondering exactly what projects the SCDOT is working to improve, they’ve just made it much easier. In an effort to improve transparency and accountability, the SCDOT has now rolled out an online project viewer
that allows anyone with internet access to see every roads project throughout the state.
According to the department, those who access the project viewer at scdot.org can click on individual projects and see a short summary of its location, completion schedule, and estimated cost. In the online map, projects can be separated by categories, such as “bridges,” “rehab and resurfacing,” and “emergency repair.” Contact information for project managers is also included in case you have any questions or concerns about what’s going on in your community or just up the heavily repaired road.
“This capability allows anyone who is interested in SCDOT road and bridge projects to easily be able to find important project information on this one interactive map,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “This initiative is another example of the agency increasing its transparency and providing useful and timely information.”