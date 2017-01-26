Thursday, January 26, 2017

Charleston, here's who to call in D.C. to make your voice heard in Congress

Graham and Scott will weigh in on cabinet nominees

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 5:15 PM

We've always said that local elections are where citizens can really make a difference — school board, city and county council, local commissions all make decisions that affect our daily lives just like the lapel pins in D.C.

But whether you're calling a school board member or a U.S. senator, a strong public opinion one way or another can move the needle when they make a decision.

We know a bunch of you out there want to make calls to your representatives in Washington this week, particularly with the Senate voting on Trump administration cabinet picks. A few have already been confirmed, but nominees for Education, attorney general, Commerce, HHS, Labor, and more are still pending. House members do not vote on cabinet nominees, but Congressman Clyburn serves in the Democratic leadership and Congressman Sanford is part of the Republican majority, so both will remain active.

So, Charleston residents, here's the contact info for your local delegation:

(Not sure how to go about it? Here are a few pointers from Lifehacker.)

U.S. Senate

Tim Scott
D.C. office: (855) 425-6324
Charleston office: (843) 727-4525

Lindsey Graham
D.C. office: (202) 224-5972
Charleston office: (843) 849-3887

U.S. House

Not sure which district you're in? Visit SCVotes.org.

Mark Sanford
SC-1, Downtown south of Calhoun St. and most of the coastal Charleston metro as well as parts of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties (Map)
D.C. office: (202) 225-3176
Mt. Pleasant office: (843) 352-7572

Jim Clyburn
SC-6, Downtown north of Calhoun St. most of the inland Charleston metro except parts of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties (Map)
D.C. office: (202) 225-3315
Columbia office: (803) 799-1100

