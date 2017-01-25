Credit card skimmer found at James Island gas station

click to enlarge Google Earth

Customers that frequent the Exxon station at 971 Harbor View Road may want to review their recent credit card activity

Police reports show that several customers have experienced unauthorized credit card activity after a skimming device was discovered at the Exxon station at 971 Harbor View Road on James Island.On Jan. 17, Charleston police responded to the store where a credit card skimming device was located inside of a gas pump, according to an incident report. There, a detective with the Charleston Police Department found and removed the device from pump seven. Following the discovery of the skimmer, at least three customers have reported questionable credit card activity to the police.One man stated in a report that he recalled having attempted to use his credit card at a pump at that gas station only for it to appear to be out of service. He moved on to another pump, which was in working order.Another woman who had used her credit card at the station heard that a skimming device had been located and soon realized that her account had received an unauthorized charge at a Columbia Walmart. Other customers have reported similar activity to the police.