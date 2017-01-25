CofC announces new date for Ta-Nehisi Coates' lecture

-
Ta-Nehisi Coates
We were pretty disappointed in October when author, thought-leader, and alt-weekly veteran Ta-Nehisi Coates
' lecture at CofC was canceled. Coates postponed his Oct. 18 lecture at TD Arena titled "A Deeper Black: Race in America.”
But great news, he's rescheduled. Coates, who most recently published the New York Times best seller, Between the World and Me
, will speak at TD Arena, March 21st, 6:30 p.m. as a part of the College of Charleston’s Race and Social Justice Initiative 2016 event series.
Coates has much to say on the subject of race, as illustrated in his recent Atlantic Monthly
article, "My President Was Black."
In it Coates writes, "Pointing to citizens who voted for both Obama and Trump does not disprove racism; it evinces it. To secure the White House, Obama needed to be a Harvard-trained lawyer with a decade of political experience and an incredible gift for speaking to cross sections of the country; Donald Trump needed only money and white bluster."
Hear more of his thoughts at this event that is free
and open to the public. Visit the Race and Social Justice Initiative website for more event information: go.cofc.edu/rsji
.