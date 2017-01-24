Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Agenda: Graham warns of protectionism; With Haley vote, S.C. could have a new governor today; Mulvaney testifying

S.C.'s position in global economy

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 12:05 PM

U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney is testifying as we speak before the Senate Budget Committee after being nominated to head up the Office of Management and Budget. Source: NYT

The Senate could take up the final confirmation of Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. If that happens, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will be sworn in as governor. Source: P&C

And if Mulvaney is ultimately confirmed, the Upstate S.C. district held by House of Cards character Frank Underwood would also be up for grabs. Source: Greenville News

Greenville News headline: "DOT leaders say roads in crisis but there is no quick fix"

Meeting with the State Ports Authority, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said yesterday that protectionist trade policies under a Trump administration "will be a disaster for South Carolina." Source: P&C

Local mayors are scheduled to deliver their annual 'state of the city' addresses for their particular municipalities. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Marches send Trump a message"

