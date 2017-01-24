The Agenda: Graham warns of protectionism; With Haley vote, S.C. could have a new governor today; Mulvaney testifying

click to enlarge
-
S.C. Ports Authority Facebook
U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney is testifying as we speak
before the Senate Budget Committee after being nominated to head up the Office of Management and Budget. Source: NYT
The Senate could take up the final confirmation
of Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. If that happens, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will be sworn in as governor. Source: P&C
And if Mulvaney is ultimately confirmed, the Upstate S.C. district held by House of Cards character Frank Underwood would also be up for grabs.
Source: Greenville News
Greenville News
headline: "DOT leaders say roads in crisis but there is no quick fix"
Meeting with the State Ports Authority, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said yesterday that protectionist trade policies under a Trump administration "will be a disaster for South Carolina."
Source: P&C
Local mayors are scheduled to deliver their annual 'state of the city' addresses
for their particular municipalities. Source: P&C
P&C editorial
: "Marches send Trump a message"