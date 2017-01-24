Charlestonians participate in D.C. Women's March

While thousands of locals marched at Brittlebank Park in Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 21, many more thousands of South Carolinians headed to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington where they joined an epic crowd in the streets for a peaceful protest of the new president's agenda, which promises to roll back much progress that has been made in healthcare, women's rights, gay rights, and environmental protections.The atmosphere in D.C. was festive and friendly with no arrests reported. Indeed, despite the crush of bodies, those who attended were happy to be in the midst of a legion of like-minded allies.I decided the day the march was announced back in November that I would attend and take my 13-year-old daughter with me. We boarded the Amtrak on Friday morning for a very long but comfortable ride, marched all day on Saturday, and returned on Sunday. All in all, it was thrilling to be part of this historic event and join people around the world in peacefully protesting an agenda that threatens the health and humanity of our citizens.Check out the slideshow below, which includes pictures I took and others I received from friends who attended.