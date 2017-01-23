The Agenda: McMaster will keep all-white country club membership; Graham will support Tillerson; Preserving a 'working waterfront'

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will apparently keep his membership in an all-white Midlands country club when he becomes governor. Source: The State
U.S. senators, congressmen, and ports officials are meeting today to discuss the ongoing project to deepen Charleston Harbor. Source: P&C
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson. Source: P&C
I will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2017
The P&C reported Sunday on last week's city council meeting where preservationists were supportive of proposals to increase affordable housing requirements, efforts that executives from P&C's parent company spoke against as they spearhead a major downtown housing development. Source: P&C
Leaders of local municipalities are working to assess the viability of retaining a 'working waterfront' despite ongoing development pressures. Source: P&C