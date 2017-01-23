The Agenda: McMaster will keep all-white country club membership; Graham will support Tillerson; Preserving a 'working waterfront'

click to enlarge Screenshot

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention as one of the earliest S.C. backers of Donald Trump

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will apparently keep his membership in an all-white Midlands country club when he becomes governor. Source: The State

U.S. senators, congressmen, and ports officials are meeting today to discuss the ongoing project to deepen Charleston Harbor. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson. Source: P&C

I will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2017

The P&C reported Sunday on last week's city council meeting where preservationists were supportive of proposals to increase affordable housing requirements, efforts that executives from P&C's parent company spoke against as they spearhead a major downtown housing development. Source: P&C

Leaders of local municipalities are working to assess the viability of retaining a 'working waterfront' despite ongoing development pressures. Source: P&C