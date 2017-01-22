Aziz Ansari takes on Trump, Nazis, and Islamophobia on Saturday Night Live
Ansari takes the stage in first post-inauguration show
by Sam Spence
Jan 22, 2017
Aziz Ansari didn't expect to be waxing nostalgic about George W Bush 16 years ago, but while hosting Saturday Night Live a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, he couldn't help himself.
The Columbia, S.C. native hosted SNL for the first time on Saturday, joking that it's "pretty cool to know though that he's probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him."
Ansari lamented racist rhetoric that's emerged with Trump's rise, urging those seeing an opening for the acceptance of prejudice in popular culture to "go back to pretending" that they're not racist. He concluded by contrasting the unifying tone taken by President George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 with racial and religious overtones in today's politics.
As of 7:11 a.m. on Sunday, the president has not tweeted his official response to the latest ribbing.
And either I'm sorry or you're welcome for also pointing you to the latest installment of shirtless Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin in the cold open.