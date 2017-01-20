Sentencing hearing set for friend of Dylann Roof

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Joey Meek, friend of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, will be back in court next month. After pleading guilty to making false statements to federal officials and concealing knowledge of a crime in relation to the shootings at Emanuel AME Church, Meek’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tues. Feb. 28 at the Charleston federal courthouse.Roof frequented Meek’s home in the weeks leading up to the deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel that claimed the lives of nine parishioners. Federal prosecutors stated that Meek failed to notify authorities about Roof’s plans and made efforts to actively conceal his knowledge of Roof’s actions. Roof was sentenced to death in January following his federal trial.Meek faces up to eight years in prison for his crimes, but the government had previously agreed to push for a reduced sentence if he cooperated in the case against Roof. Meek did not testify during Roof’s federal trial, so little is known as to what information he may have provided to prosecutors.