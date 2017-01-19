Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Agenda: Haley faces confirmation hearing; governor reveals finances; N. Charleston charter school struggles

1,600 expected to attend Charleston Women's March

Posted by Dustin Waters on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing Wednesday - CSPAN
  • CSPAN
  • Gov. Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing Wednesday
Gov. Nikki Haley testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday during a confirmation hearing for her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During the more than three-hour hearing, Haley managed to distance herself from many of the campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, and drew criticism from some members of the committee for her comments on climate change and the Iran nuclear deal.
Source: P&C

While Gov. Haley fared well during Wednesday’s hearing, her financial disclosures filed as a part of her nomination process show the governor owes between $500,000 and $1 million. Filed with the Office of Government Ethics, Haley’s debt includes credit cards, a personal home mortgage, and a line of credit.
Source: The State

Meanwhile, in Columbia, the state Supreme Court made a ruling on who should be next in line to take Gov. Haley’s place: President pro tempore of the state Senate, Sen. Hugh Leatherman.
Source: P&C

Enrollment dropping by half and teacher turnover are just a few problems plaguing Prestige Preparatory Academy, the all-boys charter school in North Charleston.
Source: P&C

More alleged details have emerged in the case of suspended South Carolina lawmaker Chris Corley. Accused of attacking his wife, Corley appeared at a bond hearing yesterday where a prosecuting attorney described the “escalating pattern of behavior” that led to the alleged attack.
Source: Aiken Standard

As many as 1,600 people are expected to attend this weekend’s sister march in Charleston. In conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington and similar sister marches throughout the nation, this could be one of the largest demonstrations in Charleston’s recent history.
Source: P&C

South Carolina’s own Aziz Ansari is preparing to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, but the comedian has proven that he’s still not too cool to talk to his mom.
Source: NBC


Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS