Today Show films local activists for Women's March on Washington segment

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

The Today Show might feature Charleston in a segment on the Women's March on Washington this weekend

As part of its inauguration coverage, today thestopped by Lowcountry Local First to speak with local activists about this Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Some of the women featured in last week's cover story, "Women Activate," were in attendance including area march organizer Hayne Beattie-Gray. Other women interviewed included Karalee Nielsen Fallart, Melody Shemtov, Jamee Haley, and Stephanie Barna."This is part of a bigger segment that will include interviews with women from Princeton, N.J. to New York, and other city's around the country who are participating in the march," said NBC's onsite interviewer Donna Paine. For the segment activists will discuss why they've gotten involved in the Women's March and how they hope to bring about change.NBC's Kate Snow will lead the segment which is expected to air this weekend.