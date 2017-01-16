The Agenda: MLK Day; Carrying on the legacy; Walterboro teen kidnapped at birth reunited

click to enlarge Avery Research Center

King attends a planning meeting at Emanuel AME in 1962

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Loved ones of those killed by Dylann Roof continue to advocate on behalf of the causes championed by those lost at Emanuel AME, where Dr. King once spoke in favor of civil rights. Source: P&C

Meanwhile, with a state trial still planned for Dylann Roof despite his death sentence in federal court, it will likely be a 'long, complicated' saga before he is executed. Source: P&C

NYT headline, Part 5/6: "Jolted by Deaths, Obama Found His Voice on Race"

When asked about President-elect Donald Trump's critical comments on U.S. Rep. John Lewis after he questioned the legitimacy of Trump's election, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott called Lewis, a lifelong civil rights activist, an "American hero" and insisted Trump was fairly elected. Source: P&C

The number of S.C.-based banks has dropped by nearly half since 1996. Source: P&C

North Charleston is reportedly tied up in a lawsuit over its handling of an illegal search in 2013 in which police allegedly caused $10,000 in damage when they ransacked a local home unsuccessfully looking for a suspect without a warrant. Source: P&C

A S.C. teen who was apparently stolen from the hospital just a few hours after her birth and raised in Walterboro, S.C. was reunited with her birth family this weekend. Source: P&C