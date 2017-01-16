Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump founder promises ‘wall of meat’ at Trump inauguration

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

When last we checked in with Chris Cox, local chainsaw sculptor and founder of Bikers for Trump, he and his two-wheeled colleagues were traveling across the country in an effort to show their support for our president-elect. Now, with the inauguration just days away, Cox has one final destination in mind before Trump takes office.

“We will have a presence during the presidential inauguration. We have full confidence in the metropolitan police department, the park police, and the Capitol police,” Cox told Fox and Friends this weekend.

Previously, Cox described the members of Bikers for Trump as “citizen crusaders” and has positioned his organization to stand against protesters who may try to upset the festivities during the inauguration in D.C. this weekend.

“In the event that we are needed, we certainly will form a wall of meat,” Cox told the hosts at Fox and Friends, adding, “We’ll be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers, and we’ll be toe to toe with anyone that is going to break through any police barriers ... We are anticipating a peaceful transition of power.”



To learn more about Bikers for Trump and Cox’s plans for the inauguration, check out his full interview from Fox News.